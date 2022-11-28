Murray Robertson appointed new CEO of Downer NZ

Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 17:02

Murray Robertson has been appointed as Downer New Zealand CEO, effective 1 December 2022 and will be responsible for the sustainable growth and continued success of Downer in New Zealand.

Murray Robertson will succeed Steve Killeen, who is leaving the business after serving for 18 years, with six of those years as DNZ CEO.

Robertson brings a proven track record of leadership and operational expertise in infrastructure, construction and services. In his 15 years with Downer he’s worked across Transport, Utilities and Facilities, starting out as a Contract Engineer in Transport, moving to Operations Manager and GM New Business Transport, GM Transport Technology, EGM Hawkins and more recently EGM Facilities. In his new role, Robertson will lead more than 10,000 people who work together toward the purpose of enabling Aotearoa communities to thrive.

"I’m delighted to appoint someone of Murray’s calibre to the role of New Zealand CEO and believe he is very well placed to lead Downer through its next phase of development in New Zealand. I know that the New Zealand team will support Murray and continue the excellent work we are doing for our customers and communities." Said Grant Fenn, Downer Group CEO.

"I would also like to acknowledge the significant contribution Steve has made to Downer. He is a highly respected leader and I thank him for his commitment, hard work and passion during his tenure as Downer New Zealand CEO and congratulate him on his many accomplishments. I wish Steve every success in the future." Fenn said.

"I’ve always loved working for the Downer whÄnau so to be given the opportunity to lead the New Zealand business is extremely humbling. We work hard to deliver leading infrastructure for our communities, and I am eager to continue Steve’s great work." Robertson said.

Robertson’s appointment follows a rigorous recruitment process where a number of excellent candidates were considered.