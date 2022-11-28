Monday, 28 November, 2022 - 17:54

Weet-Bix preps tomorrow’s champions with kids’ challenge Embracing and applauding kids of all abilities has seen nearly half a million Kiwi tamariki complete the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, with some even going on to become Aotearoa’s sporting elite. The TRYathlon series is back in full force this season and setting the stage for the next generation of Kiwi champions.

After facing many interruptions over the last couple of years due to Covid, Sanitarium is excited to return and get as many kids as possible active and join a long list of past participants including Olympians, Black Ferns and All Blacks. To encourage Kiwi kids to rise to the challenge this season, the health food company has enlisted some star power in World Champion and Gold medal-winning Para shot putter and discus thrower, Lisa Adams, as the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon ambassador.

"The TRYathlon is a rite of passage for Kiwi kids. It’s all about giving it a TRY and is open to all kids, no matter their sporting ability. Lisa is a true champion and the embodiment of those values, and we’re thrilled to have her as our official ambassador," says Sanitarium National Marketing Manager NZ Peter Davis.

Lisa is honoured to be involved in the series this year, after big sister and coach, Dame Valerie held the mantle in 2014.

Diagnosed at an early age with left hemiplegia, a form of cerebral palsy, Lisa is no stranger to challenges and trying to overcome them. "I tried rugby and rugby league which led on to athletics. I tried it and stuck with it because no one told me I couldn’t," says Lisa.

Lisa is encouraging all Kiwi kids to get involved and says anything is possible.

"My son Hikairo is my motivation. If you set your mind to something and put in the work, you can achieve your goals," she says.

Beginning in 1992 with just 500 entrants, the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon is now the biggest triathlon series in the world for kids aged under 16 with more than 460,000 kids taking part across three decades.

"We want to see as many tamariki as possible believe in themselves, achieve their potential, cross the finish line, earn a medal and feel like a true Kiwi champion through the events we have planned," says Peter.

"Some TRYathletes of yesteryear - Black Ferns Sarah Hirini, the Bremner sisters Alana and Chelsea, and Olympian triathlete Debbie Tanner to name a few - have gone on to represent New Zealand at the highest level.

"While we’d never claim all the credit, we know there is something special in ‘giving it a TRY’ and completing a personal challenge like the Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon."

Open to all kids aged 6 - 15 years, the TRYathlon caters to all fitness levels, with the focus on participation and giving it a try. TRYathletes are required to swim, bike and run their way around age-appropriate courses. Every child will get to feel like Lisa by receiving their very own gold medal from a Kiwi sporting star when they cross the finish line.

Twelve TRYathlon events across eleven regions will be held this season between November 2022 and March 2023. For regions where there is no physical triathlon event, Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRY CHALLENGE is open to all kids aged 5 - 15 years to work towards achieving a personal physical activity goal. The challenge can be completed anytime, anywhere - at school, in the backyard or local community space.

Sanitarium works closely with local trusts, councils and the Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon Foundation to support kids who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to participate. In most cases, help for the event has been provided in the form of subsidised entries and provision of bikes for kids who don’t have one of their own.

Peter Davis says it’s the sense of accomplishment they’re wanting to give Kiwi kids.

"We see the looks on the kids’ faces when they cross the finish line or achieve their personal goal. It’s great for their self-esteem and physical health and we want every kid to have the opportunity to feel that."

Entries are open now and more information can be found at https://tryathlon.co.nz/ and https://trychallenge.co.nz/