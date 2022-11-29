Hato Hone St John and ASB on course to celebrate one million little lifesavers

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 09:30

New Zealand’s largest in-school first aid training programme will celebrate a record achievement this week with one million tamariki receiving lifesaving first aid training from Hato Hone St John.

Since 2015, almost one million preschool to intermediate-age children across New Zealand have taken part in the ASB St John in Schools programme - an interactive classroom programme, funded by supporters and delivered to schools at no extra cost. It teaches children the skills to prevent injuries and respond to an emergency at home or in their communities.

Educators teach tamariki a diverse range of skills, from how to recognise our emergency services to how to assess potential dangers or challenges within their environment. They learn how to call 111 when responding to an emergency, perform effective CPR, prevent injuries in the home, and use the DRABC technique in an emergency.

Many tamariki have since applied their training to real-life emergencies, with almost 50 being awarded ASB Super Saver Bravery Awards. Many were congratulated at an event hosted by Hato Hone St John and ASB in Auckland at the weekend.

Sarah Manley, Hato Hone St John Deputy Chief Executive Community Health and Education, says the ASB St John in Schools programme has been a tremendous success with tangible life-changing outcomes for whÄnau around the motu.

"When ASB backed us to launch ASB St John in Schools in 2015, we wanted to equip as many Kiwi tamariki as possible with the skills they may need to apply in an emergency.

"To know that there are almost one million tamariki across the motu that have the skills to take action in an emergency is a monumental moment for Hato Hone St John and ASB, and an incredible achievement for all these amazing tamariki and their whÄnau."