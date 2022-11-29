'Ngati Toa long held educational aspirations set to become reality'

|
NgÄti Toa is another step closer to realising our moemoeÄ to ensure our mokopuna are provided with a strong educational platform grounded in NgÄti Toatanga.
Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira General Manager of Education and Employment Services, Bianca Elkington said the Ministry of Education recently confirmed approval to establish a NgÄti Toa kura-a-iwi that focus’ on educating NgÄti Toa mokopuna in NgÄti Toa reo through te taiao (the environment).
"We have long held aspirations to establish a kura taiao for our mokopuna and tamariki that not only teaches NgÄti Toa reo, whakapapa, tikanga and kawa, but also provides Äkonga with a solid grounding of education that takes them out of traditional classroom learning, into the environment," Bianca said.
"We know that for many Äkonga, a focus on classroom learning is outdated and does not give them the practical and hands-on learning and experiences that they need to keep them engaged."
"Te Kura Taiao o NgÄti Toa will ensure that Äkonga will be much more grounded in their language, who they are, where they are from and prepare them to contribute confidently to the future of NgÄti Toa and te ao hurihuri."
Te Kura Taiao o NgÄti Toa will focus on:
Ko te kÅrero whakapapa - the teaching of our history to understand who we are
Ko te mahi Ä Å rÄtou tÅ«puna - celebrating and revitalising the mahi of our tÅ«puna
Kia tahuri ki te ahu whenua - teaching self reliance and manaakitanga through the practices of cultivation
Ko te pakenga i Toa ai rÄtou ngÄ tÅ«puna - building resilience in our people.
Te RÅ«nanga o Toa Rangatira began the process to establish Te Kura Taiao o NgÄti Toa in 2020 by carrying out extensive consultation with whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi. Due to an extensive submission, the application progressed through the Ministry of Education processes much quicker than what was initially anticipated.
"We have not yet worked out the next steps with the Ministry of Education, including the likely date for when we open our doors, but we are currently working on confirming potential sites for Te Kura Taiao o NgÄti Toa," Bianca said.
"We see this kura based at Whitireia in Titahi Bay or at another site of historical significance to our people. What better place to house our mÄtauranga where our Äkonga can learn our reo and about our tÅ«puna than at a location that carries so much inspiration and meaning for our iwi."
"This has been an aspiration of our people for generations, and we have many who have never let go of the dream. This announcement is for those who believed that one day we would lead our tamariki mokopuna in the ways of our tupuna. We have an exciting future ahead."
