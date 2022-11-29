Electric Mercedes-Benz raffle - Ronald McDonald House Charities NZ

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 13:34

Win an Electric Mercedes-Benz in time for Christmas!

Ronald McDonald House Charities® New Zealand (RMHC® NZ) are giving kiwis the chance to drive away with a brand new, all electric Mercedes-Benz EQA - just in time for Christmas.

RMHC in partnership with Mercedes-Benz are excited to offer this fabulous vehicle to supporters and are raffling tickets as a way to raise funds for the charity.

"The demand for our services has continued to increase," explains RMHC CEO Wayne Howett, "we are passionate about delivering on our mission to keep kiwi families together and continue to expand on our social good offering."

RMHC provides roughly 4,000 kiwi families free accommodation, meals and emotional support annually; families who must travel an average of 210km away from home for their child’s medical treatment. By removing the stressors of everyday life, they enable families to focus on what matters most - each other.

Fundraising during the past few years has proved challenging with events on hold due to the pandemic, and that’s where this raffle comes in. All proceeds raised will go towards giving families with a hospitalised child the support they need.

"Imagine winning this fabulous car five days before Christmas," says Wayne,

"there are only 3,000 tickets being sold - so your chances are extremely high!"

Tickets for the draw are $100 each and available to purchase at bit.ly/3geKOQG, or by using the QR Code on the image.