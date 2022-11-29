Illness delays kerbside bin pickups - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 13:43

A high rate of illness among our kerbside contractors may cause delays to the collection of red and yellow bins this week.

Positive COVID cases among our kerbside collection contractors, EnviroWaste, means they are short-staffed. For this week only, red and yellow bins across the city may be collected one day later.

Trent Fowles, Hamilton City Council’s Resource Recovery Delivery Manager, said it’s a difficult situation but contractors were doing all they can to avoid delays.

"Drivers are being requested from other areas of the organisation, however, if they can’t get a full team for each day’s collections, this may mean a one-day delay," he said.

"We recommend you put your bins out on your normal day, but if they aren’t emptied, bring them back in and put them out the next morning."

If collections aren’t complete by Friday, contractors will work on Saturday to ensure all runs are finished by the end of the week.

"We really appreciate everyone’s patience while our contractors work through this." said Fowles.

"We can’t control COVID. EnviroWaste is following Government guidelines around reducing its spread so they can get back to business as usual."

Keep an eye on the Fight the Landfill website and Antenno for further updates throughout the week.