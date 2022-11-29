The return of passenger rail to Bay of Plenty? - Making Rail Work

Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 - 19:21

A plan enabling the return of passenger rail to the Bay of Plenty has been positively received by the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee as it hears submissions into its Inquiry into the future of inter-regional passenger rail in New Zealand.

Making Rail Work is a community initiative with a bold plan to create New Zealand’s first rail co-operative, which could act as a conduit to a public-private partnership for the delivery of inter-regional passenger rail in the Golden Triangle (between Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga). Their work began with TRON, the community group that was established to support passenger rail between Auckland and Hamilton, Te Huia. The next phase of that project is connecting Hamilton to Tauranga.

In August, Making Rail Work held an all-party Parliamentary meeting which saw cross-party agreement to further investigate passenger rail services, leading to the current Select Committee Inquiry.

Katrina Ramage, Strategy Lead for Making Rail Work, says international and national experts have designed a cooperative model based on a similar approach taken to building London’s Olympic park in 2012.

"It cuts through the ongoing discussions at regional and national levels about who would drive passenger rail in one of our fastest-growing regions and proposes a model that enables all Kiwis an opportunity to become an owner-member. If successful, it could create a domino effect in other regions, a blueprint for regional rail.

"Members of the Select Committee across all parties also see the benefits, describing it as having ‘legs’ and giving economic importance to the work of the Inquiry they’re currently conducting - especially if passenger rail was planned to connect the fast-growing communities between Waikato and Tauranga," she says.

Making Rail Work believes its Development Co-operative model is one of the most cost-effective and sensible solutions to expanding the rail network while taking into account climate change and cost of living challenges.

Susan Trodden, a founding member of TRON and now Making Rail Work, says Tauranga has a significant opportunity in front of it. "Money’s being invested into the port and freight rail, but passenger rail isn’t part of the equation. The city is already congested, and our population is only continuing to grow. Passenger rail will take cars off the road, positively impact the climate and make it easier for often overlooked groups - youth, elderly and disabled - to travel regionally," says Katrina.

"We’re urging the Select Committee to say yes to enabling a future with passenger rail, and for central and local Government to consider the environmental and social benefits that come from connecting our region via rail," she says.

Making Rail Work will deliver its in-depth analysis of the benefits of passenger rail to the Minister of Transport and the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee in February 2023.

About Making Rail Work

Making Rail Work is a community-driven initiative committed to passenger rail across the Golden Triangle (Auckland, Tauranga, and Hamilton). They believe rail is efficient, visionary, tourist and commuter friendly, and a practical, long-term solution to the issues faced in the regions Making Rail Work is an evolution of TRON (The Rail Opportunity Network) which worked with communities and politicians to re-establish the passenger rail line between Auckland and Hamilton (Te Huia).

It has attracted national and international expertise and received funding from the likes of the Bay Trust and Trust Waikato as it advocates for passenger rail in New Zealand’s Golden Triangle. You can find out more at Making Rail Work.