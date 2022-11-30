Foxton Pools upgrade to begin in February

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 10:18

Foxton Pools is getting an upgrade, with construction to begin in early February 2023. The much needed improvements will allow the community year-round use of the pools, and will include a new inbuilt spa pool, reception area, ventilation systems and future proofing for further development. The contract was awarded to pool specialist Apollo Projects, and work will be completed in early 2024.

Currently a seasonal facility, Foxton Pools has historically only been open for use during the summer months.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "Play and active recreation make a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of all people. Aquatic centres are popular places for communities to connect and socialise, through play, sport, fitness, learning and events. We’re excited that the Foxton community will have year-round access to this. Upgrading the Foxton Pools makes physical exercise more accessible. It leads to happier, healthier people and better connected communities."

Established in 1927, Foxton Pools opened as an outdoor pool at Easton Park. It closed in 2007, but was never demolished. In December that year, a new indoor aquatic centre opened at 61-63 Main Street, Foxton. The site housed a 25x10metre (4 lane) pool, 10x5metre teaching pool and a small toddlers’ pool. Now fifteen years old, the building is in poor condition. High condensation and variable internal temperatures have caused structural decay, and without action it could become a safety issue.

Awarding the contract to an aquatic facility specialist to remedy the issues was important to Council. The contract was awarded to Apollo Projects, who have specialist expertise and knowledge in insulated panel construction, during a Council meeting held on Wednesday 14 September 2022.

Council's Chief Executive, Monique Davidson says, "We are glad to award the contract to a company who has extensive knowledge of, and a solid track record in, building quality aquatic facilities. Apollo Projects also prioritise giving back to the community. They will use local contractors and suppliers in the Foxton Pools project, and they also help fund athletic sponsorships, school sports uniforms, equipment and transportation for secondary school students across Aotearoa."

Apollo Projects CEO and Director, Paul Lloyd says, "Apollo Projects is incredibly proud to have been chosen to complete the upgrade of Foxton Pools. We are very much committed to supporting the communities we work and play in, and can’t wait to get started on this exciting project."

Council engaged with the community on the future of Foxton Pools in November 2020 as part of the Foxton Pools Feasibility Study. Three options were presented to participants and we received 676 completed responses which supported building an all-year facility to better meet the needs of the community.

Based on the feedback received from the study, as part of the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-2041 people were asked to consider five options - an indoor and outdoor leisure pool, a basic all-year pool, a seasonal outdoor leisure pool, a seasonal outdoor basic pool, or permanently closing the facility. In response, Council agreed to demolish and replace the existing Foxton Pools building to allow year-round use, with no changes to the existing pools. The new building will remedy current condensation issues with a better suited design and insulation, and visitors will be able to enjoy a new inbuilt spa and reception area when the Foxton Pools reopen in late 2023. The total project budget is $5,803,781.

Long-time user of the Foxton Pools, Andy Rodie says, "There is a lot of excitement in the community about the upgrade, particularly for those who attend the aqua classes. We all agree this is a god-send. Other forms of exercise aren’t viable for us - some of us have suffered heart attacks, cancer, and arthritis or had joint replacements; aqua fitness is our only option, and we do feel the benefits of it. The upgrade will mean a more comfortable experience for us - we’re looking forward to less condensation in the building!"

"The physical exercise is not the only reason we go. The social aspect is equally important, and we look forward to attending more classes together throughout the year. It’s going to be great for the young ones as well. They’ll be able to attend swim classes year-round and their parents won’t need to worry about paying for petrol driving to Levin."

Foxton Pools will close the week before construction starts, and when it reopens in early 2024 visitors can expect to see a refreshed, fit-for-purpose facility which still holds the memories of those who have enjoyed it for the past 15 years.

We apologise for any inconvenience during the construction phase.