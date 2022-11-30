New home consents down for October - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 10:45

There were 3,568 new homes consented in the month of October 2022, down 12 percent compared with the month of October 2021, Stats NZ said today.

"There were fewer stand-alone houses, apartments, and retirement village units consented in October, which contributed to the overall fall in homes consented for the month," construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Of the homes consented in the month of October 2022, there were:

1,649 townhouses, flats, and units (up 17 percent, compared with the month of October 2021) 1,541 stand-alone houses (down 27 percent) 239 apartments (down 28 percent) 139 retirement village units (down 32 percent).

The number of new homes consented fluctuates, while the estimated resident population changes gradually over time.

In the year ended October 2022, the territorial authorities with the highest number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents were Queenstown-Lakes district, Selwyn district, and Mackenzie district.

"The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents can be high in popular holiday areas, as holidaymakers and tourists are excluded from the estimated resident population," Heslop said.

"But some of the places they stay, such as holiday homes, are included in the number of homes consented."

Maungakiekie-TÄmaki led Auckland local board areas with the number of 29.3 over the same period.

Regional breakdown

In the year ended October 2022, Canterbury had the highest number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents among 16 regions.

"Both Canterbury and Auckland reached records for the number of homes consented per 1,000 residents," Heslop said.

The four regions with the highest number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents were:

Canterbury with 13.3 (up from 11.5 in the year ended October 2021) Auckland with 13.0 (up from 11.7) Tasman with 10.8 (up from 8.9) Otago with 10.1 (up from 9.2).

National population estimates are updated quarterly, and subnational population estimates are updated annually in October and are provisional. For more information about estimated resident population see Population.

Text alternative for map New homes consented per 1,000 residents, by territorial authority and Auckland local board areas, year ended October 2022

New homes consented per 1,000 residents, by territorial authority and Auckland local board areas, year ended October 2022. The map shows the territorial authority and Auckland local board areas, each assigned a colour to show the range in number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents in the year ended October 2022. They are grouped into: less than 5.0; greater than 5.0 to 10.0; greater than 10.0 to 15.0; greater than 15.0 to 20.0; greater than 20.0 to 25.0; and greater than 25.0. The number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents ranged from 1.2 in Chatham Islands territory to 29.3 in Maungakiekie-TÄmaki local board area.

