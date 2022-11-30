TSB Festival of Lights line-up 'bringing summer of fun to Pukekura Park'

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 10:52

With 13 new light installations, events for kids, adults and seniors, plus an impressive entertainment line-up to suit a wide range of interests, NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights will have Pukekura Park rocking this summer.

The entertainment line-up for the festival (17 December 2022 - 22 January 2023) was released today and features a mix of local bands and singer songwriters, popular national acts, and international artists, including the return of Los Angeles-based DJs Fleetmac Wood, who were a big hit in 2019.

At Festival Kids, tamariki can get creative at Resene’s Art for the Park (27 December), be serenaded at Anika Moa’s Songs for Bubbas (5 January) or enjoy Toy Box Picnic (21 January). Summer Seniors is back with Songs in the Sun (5 January) to sing along to and an Intergenerational Amazing Race (18 January) to enjoy with the children in your life.

We will be welcoming 2023 with a night of entertainment at New Year’s Eve, Light Up the Night on 31 December with kids’ activities from 6pm, entertainment on The Hatchery Lawn from 7pm and from 8pm on the Fred Parker. Other special events include Glow Up Party (13 January) and Glow Yoga with Sonic Tonic Party (12 January).

"The festival has made a great name for itself by showing new light installations each year, instead of rolling out the same year after year. There’s more magic in that! But the festival also offers a range of great activities and entertainment in a fun and safe environment," says NPDC Event Lead, Lisa Ekdahl.

It’s also an opportunity for a range of artist to showcase their talents.

"What’s really great is that more than half the performers are local bands and singers, "says Lisa.

And while Pukekura Park is home to the festival, this summer it’s going on tour with events in Inglewood (8 January) and Waitara (15 January).

The Inglewood Twilight Picnic will feature live music and entertainment before the sun goes down while Illuminate Waitara is a night-time pop-up event featuring entertainment and light installations exclusive to Waitara.

Entry to all events is free. So, mark your calendars and get along to TSB Festival of Lights, which was crowned as New Zealand’s Favourite event for 2020/2021 and Best Local Government Event at the New Zealand Event Association Awards. A list of all performances, activities and details on light installations are on the website festivaloflights.nz and make sure you follow us on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

Fast Facts:

Up to 150,000 people visit the TSB Festival of Lights in New Plymouth’s Pukekura Park each summer. The last season of the festival (2020/2021), 41% of festival attendees were from outside of the New Plymouth District. Up to 9,000 people attend the festival’s free New Year’s Eve event. In 2022 the TSB Festival of Lights won two New Zealand Event Association Awards from their last season, including Best Government Event 2021 and New Zealand’s Favourite Event 2021 (as voted by the public).

Caption: TSB Festival of Lights’ New Year’s eve celebration.