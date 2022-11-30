'Auckland’s big summer of music has something for everyone'

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 10:56

From December 2022 to April 2023, TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland is set to welcome an eclectic mix of international and local performers in an epic revival of big concerts and music festivals.

Auckland was recently named the Best Global Music City at the 3rd Annual Music Cities Awards and our stadia and arenas will be living up to the hype for music lovers, whether they hanker for the 80s or Harry Styles, classical music or alt rock, rap or kapa haka.

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events at TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says live events will hit the right note with Aucklanders and visitors this summer.

"We have been starved of live events for too long and performers have been itching to get in front of audiences. The summer of music is calling and Auckland is clearly the place to be for music lovers in the coming months. "As a destination, TÄmaki Makaurau prides itself on the range of events and other experiences we offer - from music to great food; a short weekend away or extended time with whÄnau and friends to add to your time in Auckland." Here’s a small selection of some of the spectacular acts heading our way.

Lose yourself in the crowd at Eden Park

Eden Park kicks off its season with the legendary piano man Billy Joel on 3 December, followed a week later with ‘one of the greatest live rock acts of all time’, Gun N’ Roses. Hoping to reprise his previous record-breaking tour, Ed Sheeran will have fans swooning on 10 and 11 February.

From 22 February, the biggest kapa haka stars in the country take to the stage over four days for Te Matatini festival. One of the most highly anticipated events for performers, their whÄnau and the mass of passionate kapa haka fans throughout the world, the atmosphere will be electric.

Nick Sautner, CEO Eden Park says "We’re delighted that some of the greatest artists of our time will be performing at New Zealand’s national stadium, Eden Park. The next few months will be our busiest ever and there is something this summer for everyone.

"As well as the incredible line-up of concerts, we have international cricket, women’s football, and before both the rugby season starts and we host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, we round the summer season out with Te Matatini at the end of February. These events will deliver significant economic, social and cultural benefits for Tamaki Makaurau and Aotearoa New Zealand."

Feel the spark at Spark Arena

At Spark Arena, December kicks off with sensational duo 2CELLOS, who found viral fame on YouTube with their rendition of Michael Jackson’s "Smooth Criminal", followed by the Grammy-winning Kendrick Lamar on his global "The Big Stepper Tour".

In March, massive stars Backstreet Boys, One Republic, Florence + the Machine and our own Counting Crows make their appearance. Trust the feels at the Trusts Arena

The Trusts Arena in Henderson is making history as two of the most influential and enduring punk bands team up and hit our shores on 15 February: Los Angeles heavyweights Social Distortion and Bad Religion.

Ending the summer in style, hip hop fans will witness some of the greatest acts to ever grace international stages: Ice Cube, Cypress Hill and The Game.

Shoot for the stars at Mt Smart Stadium

An impressive international line-up at Mt Smart Stadium begins with the Red Hot Chili Peppers on 21 January. Later that month, the legendary Sir Elton John delivers on his promise to finish his postponed Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

Global superstar Harry Styles is set to get hearts pumping when he brings his much-anticipated Love on Tour concert to Mt Smart on 7 March, as part of his 32-city outing.

Get into the groove at Western Springs

Over at Western Springs Stadium, multi-platinum musician Jack Johnson will showcase his latest studio album, supported by Aotearoa reggae favourites The Black Seeds. On Auckland Anniversary Day, Western Springs will be transformed to host the beloved St Jerome’s Laneway Festival for the first time, welcoming an all-star indie line-up. In March, Lorde returns to her hometown as part of her Solar Power Tour, the first tour in five years.

Western Springs sees out the summer with punk rockers My Chemical Romance on 11 March. Director of Auckland Stadiums James Parkinson says this summer of major concerts and events across the region’s stadia and arenas will be one to remember.

"TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland has the world-class venues, the fans, the atmosphere and the attractions to make it an incredible destination for touring musicians and music-lovers - well deserving of its stellar reputation, backed up by the title of Best Global Music City.

"We’ve been ready to rock ‘n roll for a long time and it’s so exciting to welcome the crowds back for what will be the summer of big concerts and festivals. There truly is something for everyone, and we are thrilled to be able to create wonderful memories with these amazing artists."

