Launch of Te Tari Pureke - Firearms Safety Authority - NZ Police

The new firearms regulator, Te Tari PÅ«reke Firearms Safety Authority, has been launched today.

"Te Tari PÅ«reke is about keeping people safe while enabling the legitimate and safe use of firearms," says Authority Executive Director Angela Brazier.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins launched the Authority today, marking the transition from Police as an administrator of the Arms Act, to a modern, effective regulator.

Te Tari PÅ«reke is focussed on the regulation and safety of the lawful firearms ownership in New Zealand.

The Authority has been transitioning from November 2021 and is responsible for the significant and ongoing Arms Act regulatory implementations that began in 2019.

It is a key response to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain on 15 March 2019.

"Te Tari PÅ«reke is responsible for overseeing and improving the firearms licencing system.

We will continue to work closely with Police operations to reduce the number of illicit firearms in our communities, to better identify and track unlawful firearms and have oversight of lawful firearms ownership," says Angela.

"The name Te Tari PÅ«reke was gifted by Waikato-Tainui and reflects the regulator’s practical purpose and function.

We exist to support and protect our communities - be that the firearms community, or our broader communities of New Zealand.

"Te Tari PÅ«reke is about keeping our communities safe and at the same time providing effective services to our firearms licence holders."

Today’s launch also implements www.firearmssafetyauthority.govt.nz - which for the first time give firearms licence applicants the ability to apply and pay online for licences and endorsements by using MyFirearms.

"This portal is the first step towards our online firearms registry which will go live from June 2023.

The registry will link firearms to licence holders, so there is a clear picture of the legally held firearms in New Zealand and improved ability to trace firearms.

"This will start to provide information to frontline Police about where firearms are in the community.

This will help keep our people safe when they’re responding to incidents," Angela says.

"It’s about protecting our communities while enabling the legitimate and safe use of firearms."