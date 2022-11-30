Ocean Spa changing hands - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 12:23

Ocean Spa turns twenty early in 2023 and will move into the hands of Napier City Council, who will take over care of operations, staffing and management from 1 February.

The pool facility will be closed for six to eight weeks from February for refurbishments and upgrades. Gym operations will remain available throughout.

Mayor of Napier Kirsten Wise says Ocean Spa is a jewel in the crown of Napier’s facilities.

"Ocean Spa is an important asset for our community and it’ll be wonderful to see it freshened up and cared for by our facilities team," explains Mayor Wise. "Adding it to our portfolio means we can use the skills and resources we have, which already benefit our other facilities, for Ocean Spa too. It’s great to broaden the number of recreational opportunities we can provide for our community."

Richard Munneke, Acting Chief Executive, says the upgrades place the safety of customers and staff as the first priority. Bringing the asset under the care of Napier City Council means it’ll benefit from a multi-disciplined team.

"We have a strong facilities team including maintenance, customer service, promotion and management and it’s a good opportunity to bring Ocean Spa under our wing and give it some love," says Richard. "It’s a great place that visitors and locals enjoy using and we’re proud to have it as part of the places and spaces we look after."

The facility has been owned by Napier City Council since it was opened but until now has been run by a third-party.

"We want to extend a huge thank you to those who have managed the facility and looked after customers and staff for the past twenty years."