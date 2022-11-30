Winning colours - Napier City Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
‘Deep Sea’, ‘Blue Lagoon’ and ‘PÄua’ are all fitting when it comes to Te-Matau-a-MÄui, and when it comes to paint colours, they are winners.
MTG Hawke’s Bay’s Kuru Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu exhibition has won a Colour Maestro award in the Installation category of the Resene Total Colour Awards.
MTG Director Laura Vodanovich says it is a fantastic outcome for her team and for the exhibition, which is on permanent show at the museum.
"This is a win for the whole team, another stunning exhibition being recognised for great design work," said Laura. "It shows an impeccable sense of colour and design, and is a testament to the effort and thought that has gone into making sure this exhibition honours its subjects and themes."
Kuru Taonga features a history of people and places of NgÄti Kahungunu, telling stories of their time and the events that shaped Te-Matau-a-MÄui, the fish hook of MÄui, into the region of Hawke’s Bay. Blues, greens, violets, pinks and silver adorn the gallery walls echoing the beauty of the pÄua shell found in carved taonga on display.
The Resene Total Colour Awards judges commented: "Tremendous attention to detail has created this immersive and luscious colour experience. Continuity, patterning and a connection to nature come together to form a natural flow through the exhibition. Powerful repetition and colour draws visitors in and ensures their visit is a memorable one."
The Resene paint colours used in the exhibition, for those wishing to imitate the winning design at home, are: Black, Blue Lagoon, Butterfly Bush, Catwalk, Deep Koamaru, Deep Sea, Exponent, Freedom, Keppel, Kumutoto, Lip Service, Paua, Quarter Pearl Lusta, Seeker and Tapestry.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice