Winning colours - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 12:27

‘Deep Sea’, ‘Blue Lagoon’ and ‘PÄua’ are all fitting when it comes to Te-Matau-a-MÄui, and when it comes to paint colours, they are winners.

MTG Hawke’s Bay’s Kuru Taonga: Voices of Kahungunu exhibition has won a Colour Maestro award in the Installation category of the Resene Total Colour Awards.

MTG Director Laura Vodanovich says it is a fantastic outcome for her team and for the exhibition, which is on permanent show at the museum.

"This is a win for the whole team, another stunning exhibition being recognised for great design work," said Laura. "It shows an impeccable sense of colour and design, and is a testament to the effort and thought that has gone into making sure this exhibition honours its subjects and themes."

Kuru Taonga features a history of people and places of NgÄti Kahungunu, telling stories of their time and the events that shaped Te-Matau-a-MÄui, the fish hook of MÄui, into the region of Hawke’s Bay. Blues, greens, violets, pinks and silver adorn the gallery walls echoing the beauty of the pÄua shell found in carved taonga on display.

The Resene Total Colour Awards judges commented: "Tremendous attention to detail has created this immersive and luscious colour experience. Continuity, patterning and a connection to nature come together to form a natural flow through the exhibition. Powerful repetition and colour draws visitors in and ensures their visit is a memorable one."

The Resene paint colours used in the exhibition, for those wishing to imitate the winning design at home, are: Black, Blue Lagoon, Butterfly Bush, Catwalk, Deep Koamaru, Deep Sea, Exponent, Freedom, Keppel, Kumutoto, Lip Service, Paua, Quarter Pearl Lusta, Seeker and Tapestry.