More job cuts at AUT - Tertiary Education Union

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 14:55

Te Wānanga Aronui O Tamaki Makau Rau | Auckland University of Technology has released fresh change proposals that, if confirmed, will see a further 36 job losses - all allied (non-academic) staff - with more expected in the new year.

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Jill Jones says "while this latest tranche of proposed job cuts is not unexpected, it remains bitterly disappointing. Vice Chancellor Damon Salesa is continuing to acquiesce to outdated and senseless management thinking."

"We know that the most effective way to frustrate students and put them off studying at an institution is to cut allied staff. These are the people students often go to when they have questions or need help. Allied staff are a big part of what makes or breaks the student experience. How does AUT expect to make their so-called "financial recovery" by continuing to alienate their most important revenue source?"

Meanwhile, AUT students have launched a petition that aims to "reinstate AUT academic staff who have been made redundant based on unjust and flawed performance criteria."

A letter to the Vice Chancellor, attached to the petition, states: "Redundancies of AUT staff has and will negatively impact our study progress and quality, our mental health, and our motivation to continue our careers at AUT."