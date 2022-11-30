Mooving art for a good cause - NZ Agricultural Show

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 15:59

Five multi-coloured life-sized fibreglass cows are being auctioned to raise money for Surfing for Farmers, a wellness programme started by farmers, for farmers.

The cows were a new feature for the 2022 New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch with the initiative bringing colour and rural art to town. Local artists were invited to paint seven of the cows, which were placed throughout the park for the duration of The Show.

Five of the cows are now being sold on Trade Me, with all proceeds going to Surfing for Farmers.

"We want to raise as much money as possible for this cause. Not everyone has space for a life-sized cow on their property so we’ve also set up a Givealittle page so people can donate without taking one of these bovine beauties home," says Tracy Ahern, The Show’s general manager.

Now in 27 locations throughout New Zealand, Surfing for Farmers allows farmers and growers to step away from an all-consuming business by getting out on the water for a surf, enjoying a BBQ and sharing stories with others in the rural community to enhance well-being, with all the equipment and coaching being free of charge.

The funds raised will go towards continuing to provide all equipment, BBQ supplies and coaching free of charge to everyone attending the Surfing for Farmers sessions throughout the country.

Link to the Trade Me Auction Cows in the Park Auction

Givealittle https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/surfing-for-farmers-fundraiser