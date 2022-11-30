Christmas Cheer aims to boost spirits this festive season - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 - 16:45

Napier people are being called on to come together and give what they can this Christmas, to lift the spirits of others less fortunate in the community.

Napier City Council has collected gifts, non-perishable food items and monetary donations for the past 40 years to put smiles on the faces of some of Napier’s families most in need.

Napier Mayor, Kirsten Wise, says giving at Christmas time and seeing the smiles on the recipients faces is one of the best feelings.

"Off the back of a global pandemic and with rising living costs amongst other obstacles, we really do need donations this year more than ever.

"Parcels from the Christmas Cheer Appeal are often the only gifts many Napier families receive. We would love to have the community’s support again this year, in whatever way possible."

Napier City Council staff will also be hitting the streets with their collection buckets on Friday, 2 December. Every dollar donated will help one of the 450 families set to receive a Christmas Cheer parcel this year.

"Thank you to everyone who has given so much to this appeal in the past, and those of you who will do so this year. It is sincerely appreciated," Mayor Kirsten says.

From now until 16 December, monetary donations can be made at Napier City Council customer services, Napier and Taradale Libraries, via the online donation form or by internet banking. For more information on how to donate visit

https://www.napier.govt.nz/napier/grants/christmas-cheer/

Gifts and non-perishable food items can be donated at the following locations:

Mitre 10 MEGA Napier, 180 Prebensen Drive, Napier

Toyworld, 191 Dickens Street, Napier

Taradale Library, White Street. Taradale

Napier Library, Herschell Street, Napier

NCC Customer Service Centre - 215 Hastings Street