Confirmed teacher-only days for 2023 and 2024 - Ministry of Education

Attributable to Te Poutāhū (Curriculum Centre) Deputy Secretary Ellen MacGregor-Reid
Significant changes are occurring to strengthen our schooling curriculum and assessment systems.
To support these changes, the Ministry confirms four additional teacher-only days are available for primary and secondary schools - two in 2023 and two in 2024.
These additional teacher-only days are to be used to support implementation activities across The New Zealand Curriculum refresh, the re-design of Te Marautanga o Aotearoa and the NCEA Change Programme. These days will be supported by the Ministry.
Schools and kura can select a date for a teacher-only day that best suits their activity planning across a two-week defined time-period. The first teacher-only day in 2023 can be held during the first two-weeks of Term Two 2023 - between Monday 24 April and Friday 5 May 2023. Timing of the second in 2023 and in 2024 will be confirmed with sector representatives in the new year.
Primary and secondary schools Boards are encouraged to co-ordinate the timing of these teacher-only days. Co-ordinating these Teacher Only Days across locations will create opportunities for schools to collaborate - as well as providing parents and whānau with children in more than one school a more joined-up approach to these days.
