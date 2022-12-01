Student finds success at Te Whatukura

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 09:48

Tracey Upu Kutia (NgÄti Toa, NgÄti Raukawa ki te Tonga, KÅ«ki 'Äirani) has tried studying te reo MÄori in the past, but it wasn’t until she enrolled at Te Whatukura at EIT | Te PÅ«kenga TairÄwhiti that she has been able to unlock an important part of her identity. She was able to enrol thanks to a one-year TeachNZ scholarship.

The 52-year-old Kaiako at WhÄngÄrÄ School in Gisborne is studying the NZ Diploma in Te Reo MÄori (Immersion) [Level 5] (Te PÅkairua Reo (Rumaki) [Kaupae 5]).

"I’ve tried studying te reo online and I’ve done night classes and that, but it just hasn’t stuck for me. It was really challenging, plus I wasn’t able to retain anything. So that’s why I thought this year is my year. I want to put all my energy into this. And it's been so good." Growing up in Lower Hutt, to a MÄori mother and Cook Island-MÄori father, she would rarely hear te reo spoken, and was never given the opportunity to learn it. "My mum grew up with ‘you don’t need that, it’s all about English’, so the only time we heard it as kids was if my dad was speaking Cook Island MÄori on the phone or when he stood and spoke at occasions on our marae."

Tracey was originally hesitant of going straight into level 5 as opposed to the level 4 diploma but has found the support and encouragement from her Kaiako has fostered an environment where she is able to fully immerse herself in the learning.

"The support and encouragement I’ve gotten has been so good. It's such a whÄnau environment and everyone looks after each other. "And it hasn’t just been about my development of te reo MÄori. It’s been the development of myself in te ao MÄori.

"I’ve been able to learn about my whakapapa. Not only just me but my mum and my sister as well because we never had it growing up. It was never a priority. "So, the tides are sort of changing, because my sister's kids have gone through kÅhanga and kura kaupapa and our own baby has been through full immersion at WhÄngÄrÄ kura." Her motivation for studying was as much for herself as it was supporting her daughter, Wairere, with her own reo journey. "This year has been about me learning for me rather than as a kaiako learning to support others but also wanting to support our baby.

"I’m so proud of her, she’s my reo role model. She recently came third in the local NgÄ Manu KÅrero competition, and I said to her afterwards, ‘Bub, in a few years’ time, I want to come here to watch you and know exactly what you're saying’."

Tracey hopes get her degree one day in the future, but for now being able to see the tangible results of her study has been really exciting. "I know I've got a long way to go, but being able to write a few sentences down, it's like, ‘oh, wow’. Or listening to people and being able to understand what they’re saying.

"I went to Lion King Reo MÄori with my daughter, and I knew what they were saying. I mean, I knew the context, but to actually understand the te reo, I just felt really proud of myself. Of being in that position, next to my baby girl when normally I would let her go without me because I was too whakamÄ.

"I still get nervous and anxious, but not as much as before. I can hear KÅkÄ saying ‘faith it, till you make it!’ meaning do it, have faith in yourself. I’ll get there."

Angela Tibble, Programme Co-ordinator and Kaiwhakaako at Te Whatakura says: "Tracey has been of great value to our whare this year. A diligent and committed student who’s grace, attitude and application to her studies has grown her confidence as a learner of te reo MÄori and its customary practices. She exemplifies that learning is an investment in oneself and opens doors to new understanding and pathways not previously explored."