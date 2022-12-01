Think you've done Waiheke? Think again - Fullers360

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 11:21

If you haven’t yet seen the eastern end of Waiheke Island, then this summer is the perfect time to tick it off the bucket list with the launch of Fullers360’s new products.

From 10 December 2022 two new island tours will set sail across the Hauraki Gulf from downtown Auckland. Simply show up on the day and enjoy a day trip to remember with Fullers360 sorting the admin for you.

For the first time you’ll be able to tick off two islands in one trip with the Taste of Two Islands tour - spend the morning exploring beautiful pest-free Rotoroa Island, home to native wildlife, pristine white sand beaches, gentle walking trails and art installations. Then sail to Orapiu for a two-course lunch and glass of wine at award-winning Passage Rock Winery before heading to Waiheke Distilling Co for gin tastings and incredible views.

If wining and dining is more up your alley the Waiheke Untapped tour is perfect for you - this tour begins with a direct ferry to Orapiu rather than going to Rotoroa Island first, but still includes a delicious two-course lunch and glass of wine at Passage Rock Winery and gin tasting at Waiheke Distilling Co.

Fullers360 Chief Executive Officer, Mike Horne, says this summer is the perfect opportunity to reignite domestic tourism and showcase the accessibility of the two islands while opening the lesser travelled end of Waiheke Island and its incredible wineries and eateries.

"We continue to review our product offering and look at ways we can boost tourism to support communities in the Hauraki Gulf. We’re thrilled to offer these new tours accessing Waiheke at Orapiu wharf, and provide Kiwis and visitors alike with a new Waiheke experience while providing local businesses with increased patronage this summer," he says.

Waiheke Distilling Co Director Liz Scott says the new Fullers360 tours are welcome news for its business.

"We are thrilled that Fullers360 is bringing visitor experiences to the eastern end of Waiheke Island via Orapiu. These two new tours are incredibly exciting and we’re so looking forward to working together with Fullers360 to welcome people to Waiheke Distilling Co this summer", she says.

Angela Bishop from Rotoroa Island Trust is delighted that the new services will provide an assortment of possibilities to Aucklanders and tourists who want to experience Rotoroa Island.

"These new Fullers360 services to Rotoroa Island provide incredible opportunities for more visitors to come and experience our gorgeous island paradise. It makes perfect sense, given the close proximity between Rotoroa Island and Waiheke Island’s eastern end, that customers can experience the best of both worlds," she says.

Fullers360’s new summer offerings include:

Taste of Two Islands experience to Rotoroa Island and Waiheke Island

A new day trip to explore both Rotoroa Island and Waiheke Island’s eastern end. Begin your day on the historic wildlife sanctuary of Rotoroa Island in the morning and then catch a ferry to Waiheke Island’s Orapiu to spend the afternoon enjoying a two-course lunch and glass of wine at Passage Rock Winery and a gin tasting at Waiheke Distilling Co before returning to Auckland city that afternoon.

All-inclusive tour is $265 per person. Full day tour, 8am to 5:15pm from Auckland’s Downtown Ferry Terminal. https://www.fullers.co.nz/experiences-tours/wine-food-tours/taste-of-two-islands

Waiheke Untapped experience

Similar to the above, but more for the foodies. If nature isn’t for you then Waiheke Untapped is your go-to this summer. This slightly shorter day trip goes directly from downtown Auckland to Orapiu on Waiheke's eastern side. You’ll spend the afternoon enjoying a two-course lunch and glass of wine at Passage Rock Winery and a gin tasting at Waiheke Distilling Co before returning to Auckland city that afternoon.

All-inclusive tour is $249 per person. Half day tour, 11:30am to 5:15pm from Auckland’s Downtown Ferry Terminal. https://www.fullers.co.nz/experiences-tours/wine-food-tours/waiheke-untapped

Direct sailings to Orapiu

From Saturday 10 December, Fullers360 will commence its services from downtown Auckland direct to Orapiu, disembarking at Orapiu wharf. This will run in addition to the current services Fullers360 provides to Matiatia Ferry Terminal which is located on the western part of the island.

Rotoroa Island half day sailings

As part of its vision to provide customers with visitor tours offering flexibility and options, Fullers360 will be launching a new half-day experience to Rotoroa Island. Customers will now be able to visit in the morning or afternoon and experience the island’s stunning walks, storied history, and native flora and fauna.

Taste of Two Islands and Waiheke Untapped bookings are open now to end of April 2023. Bookings are essential and available every Saturday and Sunday. Both tours are inclusive of return ferry from downtown Auckland, all on-island transport, a two-course lunch and glass of wine at Passage Rock Winery and gin tasting at Waiheke Distilling Co. To find out more and to book visit, www.fullers.co.nz.