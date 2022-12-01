AA mobile EV charging breakdown van introduced to Christchurch

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 13:10

Christchurch EV owners can stress less about running out of charge on the road as the AA introduces a mobile EV charging breakdown van to the Garden City.

The van is fitted with a lightweight EV charger which, in 20-25 minutes, will enable enough charge to drive up to 10 kilometres so AA Members can reach their home or a nearby charging station if they break down on their journey.

AA Battery Service General Manager Mandy Mellar says, "We hope introducing the mobile charging van to Christchurch will give EV owners and would-be buyers’ peace-of-mind that if they run out of charge while out on a drive, we are here to help."

This will be the fourth of the AA’s mobile EV charging vans to hit New Zealand roads, with one already in Wellington and two in Auckland.

Mandy says after such a positive response to the existing vans, it prompted plans to expand even further.

As of November 2022, New Zealand had over 50,000 EVs registered - and numbers are consistently on the rise.

"We are pleased to expand our Roadservice offering to cater for our Members and their vehicles as EV uptake increases throughout the country," says Mandy.

"‘Range anxiety’ may be a deterrent for some potential buyers so we also hope the availability of the van may be a swing factor for Christchurch citizens in the market for an EV who were perhaps hesitant on making the switch."

The van is available to AA Members between 7am and 11pm, 365 days of the year at no additional cost. When not attending EV jobs, the van will also attend battery-related breakdowns of internal combustion engine vehicles. Outside of Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington, the AA currently provides Members whose EVs break down a tow.

The AA also provides AA EV Charge Finder, a platform built in collaboration with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and other industry partners, which collects live information from safe and monitored charge points across the country to help drivers plan their journeys.