Otago Polytechnic Executive Director to take up Te Pukenga DCE role

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 13:51

Otago Polytechnic Executive Director Dr Megan Gibbons has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive: Academic Centre and Learning Systems of Te PÅ«kenga.

"This is an exciting opportunity and one I’m humbled to take on," says Dr Gibbons.

"It means moving from thinking about delivery in Otago to a national, network-wide area of responsibility.

"My role as DCE will focus on ensuring we have the very best programmes and courses that meet the needs of Äkonga and their whÄnau, industry and our communities.

"The academic framework, programmes, research and delivery are areas that I am passionate about and I look forward to the challenge of helping shaping these as we look to improve educational outcomes for all learners in New Zealand.

Dr Gibbons describes her time at Otago Polytechnic over the past 16 years as the "most fun and exciting time" of her career so far.

"The people at Otago Polytechnic are special. They really care for what we do and why we do it. I thank all my colleagues at Otago Polytechnic for enabling me to develop and lead this organisation. It has been a privilege.

"I acknowledge my appointment to this exciting new role raises questions regarding what this means for Otago Polytechnic as we continue to transition to the new network of Te PÅ«kenga, which includes a strong regional structure and presence.

"From Monday, Jason Tibble will take over as Executive Director of Otago Polytechnic.

"As a Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey, Jase is known to many staff as well as people outside our organisation.

"I’m confident he will do an excellent job and continue to support and lead the mahi underway at Otago.

"Jase has strong leadership ability. Before coming to Otago Polytechnic early in 2022, he was previously Regional Commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for all of government in Otago and Southland," Dr Gibbons says.

"While this change may feel sudden, it comes after a number of years of Otago Polytechnic leaning into the opportunities presented by the Reform of Vocational Education. This is another step on the journey.

"This is bittersweet for me - marking my move from Otago Polytechnic and what we have done together for our Äkonga, employers and our communities.

"At the same time, I look forward to continuing to work with many staff in my new role - and taking what I’ve learnt to a national scale, where we can have a far greater impact.

"I believe that to effectively lead academics, you need to be an academic. I also believe it is important to have that Southern voice within leadership at Te PÅ«kenga."