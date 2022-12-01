Funding approved to get camping rules across - Gisborne District Council

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 14:01

Gisborne District Council has been awarded $128,000 from the Freedom Camping Transition Fund.

This means our Camping Kaitiaki/Engagement Officer will have support as they regulate and manage freedom camping in the TairÄwhiti region over the busy summer months.

The funding provides for two part-time roles for Camping Kaitiaki in Gisborne who will be able to enforce the bylaw, and another part-time Kaitiaki for the East Coast to cover the peak camping season of October to March.

To support our Camping Kaitiaki in their role, Council proposes to increase the visibility of our visitor information by providing brochures, signage, and radio and social media communications over our camping season.

Council Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says freedom camping brings visitors and tourism income to our region.

"While most campers follow the rules, the minority who don’t cause significant impact on public access, publicly-owned infrastructure, and the environment in our region.

"To effectively manage these activities, Council has employed Engagement Officers/Camping Kaitiaki to address these issues, providing monitoring and enforcement of campers who breach the Freedom Camping Rules and Bylaws.

"Our camping Kaitiaki will also be ambassadors who will engage and educate, as well as provide information about our district to enhance campers’ experiences."

For more information about our Summer Camping season see our website.