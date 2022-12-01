Otago Polytechnic appoints new Executive Director

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 14:30

Otago Polytechnic is excited to announce the appointment of Jason Tibble as Executive Director.

Mr Tibble will begin the role on Monday, following the appointment of outgoing Otago Polytechnic Executive Director Dr Megan Gibbons as Deputy Chief Executive Academic Centre and Learning Systems of Te PÅ«kenga.

"As the Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey, Jase is known to many staff as well as people outside our organisation," Dr Gibbons says.

"Jase has excellent strategic thinking, has great community connections and mana.

"I’m confident he will do an excellent job and continue to support and lead the mahi underway at Otago."

Mr Tibble, who took up the role of Manukura Tuarua: Ara Tauira, Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey at Otago Polytechnic in January 2022, is excited and humbled by the appointment as Executive Director.

"As a former student of Otago Polytechnic, I can honestly say that my experience here as a teenager changed my life forever," Mr Tibble says.

"I attribute this directly to the quality of the people we have working here, their passion and expertise, and the strong connection we have with our local community.

"The challenge in front of us all is to retain the DNA that makes Otago Polytechnic special, while still being able to step positively into our future. It’s a fine balance, but if we hold firm to our aspirations and still provide the space for our people to keep doing what they do best, I think we can do something really special for this region.

"Rather than imposing my own views or ideas, I think the most sensible course of action is to coordinate the expertise that already exists and to shape it in a way that maximises our impact."

Mr Tibble grew up in Dunedin and was previously Regional Commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for all of government in Otago and Southland.

He has worked in New Zealand and Australia in the commercial sector, holding a variety of senior executive positions throughout Australasia.

Mr Tibble has contributed to a number of boards and committees and also has a keen interest in sports and music. He was Chairman of New Zealand Rugby League South Island Zone, and is a former Sport Otago trustee. He was chair of the Just Transitions Oversight Group for Southland, is a current director on New Zealand’s Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE), as well as a director on Grow Dunedin, the Dunedin City Council's independent Economic Development Board.