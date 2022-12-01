Keep calm and advent on - WellingtonNZ

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 14:47

One of the ways Switched on Bikes reckoned it could show gratitude to the community was popping a surprise on the Wellington Advent Calendar.

"It was the people from Wellington who enabled us to get through COVID as a business, so we think giving them a good deal is a start at saying thanks," Switched on Bikes owner Ryan O’Connell says.

"Plus, we’re all about having fun. We show people a good time outside, and we reckon our deal is a great sustainable gift that provides an experience, rather than a material product."

Switched on Bikes, which mostly hires out electric bikes for people to cruise around PÅneke on, is one of 25 businesses appearing on the annual festive calendar put out by WellingtonNZ.

The calendar, which launched today, reveals a new deal from a local business until the fat man in red shimmies down our chimneys.

We do this festive promotion each year because as an organisation we want to give back, both to the local businesses and to support those in our city who need it most, WellingtonNZ Acting Senior Digital Manager Niki Botes says.

"It’s been another year of twists and turns, and what everyone needs is something that sparks joy and keeps people feeling connected to the community they live in. We think the businesses selected for this do that," Botes says.

"This campaign is not just about the immediate deals, but to give the businesses wider exposure which sustains them throughout the year, which is a small present to these owners who have had to dig in over the past few years.

"Added to this, I’m really proud we’re supporting the Women’s Refuge Safe Night initiative.

"There’s always an uptick of domestic violence at this time of year, so to be able to support people being able to go somewhere when they are desperate means a lot."

For the first time this year, a vending machine will be hidden around PÅnÄke on four different days with giveaways inside.

Clues will be given to where the vending machine is located with various goodies inside. People just need to hunt it out on the WellingtonNZ Instagram and Tik Tok pages.