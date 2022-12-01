Council Committee Structure and membership confirmed - Kaipara DC

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 16:03

Kaipara District Council’s committee structure, the committee membership and chairs, and the external appointments for the new triennium have been confirmed.

Most of the Committee structures remain from the previous triennium, with one new committee established. A new Economic Development Committee has been introduced, with a key focus on stimulating economic growth throughout our district. Mayor Craig Jepson put forward the committee structure and membership, which was discussed and agreed by Elected Members. Decisions on the structure of the Pou Tu o Te Rangi and Harding Park Committees will be left until February to enable further consultation with stakeholders.

"The appointments balance workload, and tap into the experience, talent and local knowledge Elected Members have," says Mayor Jepson.

Committee terms of reference were also discussed and agreed at the Council meeting.

Committee structures can be found in the Council meeting agenda, on kaipara.govt.nz

Council Committees

Council committees enable the Council to focus in specific matters. The Mayor has power under legislation to determine the committee structure and appoint members to the committees, which are then discussed and agreed by Council.