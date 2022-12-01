Etu Pasifika Auckland recognised for outstanding service - PMA

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 16:10

The 2022 ProCare Quality Awards have been announced this year, celebrating the work done by general practitioners, nurses and their support teams in improving the health and wellbeing of their patients, providing quality care and introducing innovations.

Etu Pasifika Auckland, based in Mt Wellington, has won the Patient Satisfaction Award in the Medium Practice Category - an achievement that is determined by the results of the national Patient Experience Survey.

Etu Pasifika Auckland’s Chair, Dr Josephine Aumea Herman FRNZCGP FAFHPM, is humbled by the recognition.

"It is truly a privilege to be recognised by those we serve, acknowledging our priority to deliver quality and safe services, with excellence so that our Pacific patients can realise our vision for all to be healthy, happy and prosperous."

Clinical Director for Etu Pasifika Auckland, Dr Minnie Strickland, is proud of the clinic’s achievement and acknowledges the award as a collective effort.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to meet and exceed our targets set by the Ministry of Health. We’re a Pacific provider with a number of Pacific doctors and nurses who work together to serve our patients with the utmost care.

This award is a testament to our staff, our practice and to the Pasifika Medical Association."

The Patient Experience Survey provides information about what patients’ experience in primary care is like and how their overall care is managed between their general practice, diagnostic services, specialists and staff.

Dr Strickland highlights the significance of the award, which was determined solely by patients’ responses in the survey.

"For patients to say that we’re the best practice in their eyes is humbling and speaks to our approach as a practice. One of the criteria in the survey is about how well we listen to our patients, so our ability to listen to what patients want and deliver what they need is something we take pride in."

Nursing Director for the practice, Mrs Falena Prouting, attributes the success to the strong cultural connections staff have with families and the wider community.

"As a family-centred clinic, we spend a lot of time talking to people, creating rapport and understanding where our patients come from. These connections are important to us and help build a safe environment where people trust us to provide the best care for them."

Some of the team at Etu Pasifika Auckland, Mt Wellington.