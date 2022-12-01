Ritchies supporting New Zealand’s tourism recovery and growth

Thursday, 1 December, 2022 - 16:58

Leading bus and tour operator, Ritchies Transport, is doubling services on its popular Queenstown to Wanaka route from this week.

Pete Simpkin, Director of Ritchies Tours and SkyDrive businesses says it’s another sign of the recovery and growth potential for tourism in central Otago and the rest of New Zealand.

"Queenstown and Wanaka are central to the vibrant tourism economy in the region and we believe this commitment will be a shot in the arm for operators and locals alike" Mr Simpkin says.

A rebrand will see the daily services operate as part of Ritchie’s highly successful SkyDrive Express.

The model first launched in Auckland in late January this year, at a time when the pandemic had significantly reduced options for affordable, quality ground transport options from Auckland Airport to central Auckland.

The southern SkyDrive Express will stop in each direction at Queenstown airport to provide a much-

needed extra link for arrivals and departures. The premium Skydrive coaches are also capable of carrying winter sports gear, bikes, extra luggage and smaller cargo loads.

"Best of all," says Simpkin "the extended timetable means Queenstown locals and visitors can travel to Wanaka, spend a full day enjoying everything on offer and return the same evening. And of course, the reverse journey is also available, giving Wanaka locals the option of a great day out in Queenstown. This has been challenging for visitors until now and we believe it will help boost the economy in both centres".

Ritchies has plans to introduce further SkyDrive services into the regions to boost local economies and connect communities to domestic and regional flights "as and when the opportunities arise" says Simpkin.

"While we are a large national operator, we recognise the value of a local service using local drivers with sound local knowledge, supporting the local business community. Ritchies are committed to pushing further out into the regions as opportunities present themselves".