'Whakatohea have spoken'

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 09:25

Graeme Riesterer, WhakatÅhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust Chair, shares his eagerness at the prospect of Te WhakatÅhea settling with the Crown.

"We are pleased with the results, this is a great outcome for WhakatÅhea. It has been a long journey from the first petition to the Crown in 1887, to now being at the point of settling our historical claims, most significantly the invasion and raupatu of our land 135 years ago. "It has also been 30 years since we first started settlement negotiations with the Crown, and we are reminded of the contributions of many of our pakeke and kaumÄtua that are no longer with us" says Graeme.The result of the ratification vote demonstrates strong support for settlement with 2/3rds of those that voted and 5 of our 6 hapu supporting the settlement.

The 35% turnout from the whÄnau is the Iwi’s highest voter turnout to date confirming their interest in having their voice heard, as well as a steady increase in support for the settlement moving forward.

Robert Edwards, WhakatÅhea MÄori Trust Board Chairman and Trustee on the Pre-Settlement Claims Trust discusses the long road taken to this point.

"The Settlement process itself is a challenging one and although we will continue moving forward there is a lot of hara and mamae to address from both the raupatu and the settlement process itself. Regardless of this result we are still Te WhakatÅhea and it is important that we work together and forge a pathway forward as a united Iwi, that is what matters."

WhakatÅhea have spoken and Ministers will now consider the results and decide whether to sign the deed".

E roi te WhakatÅhea i te roi a Tinirau. WhakatÅhea, united by kinship.