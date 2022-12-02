Tone it down, Rudolf - we’ve got the city centre - New Plymouth District Council

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 10:58

Rudolf can set his nose to dim this Christmas with NPDC guiding Santa’s sleigh straight to New Plymouth city centre for an evening of tunes and sparkling lights adding to a festive late night shopping extravaganza.

About 60 shops will be open late till 8pm over consecutive Fridays, 9 and 16 December, while Santa will be in Huatoki Plaza for photos with the kids and his elves are roaming the city offering help with wrapping, carrying presents, entertaining shoppers, as well as hosting a story-time outside Puke Ariki Library.

There’ll be music to entertain shoppers but those feeling the festive spirit can pop over to the Pop-up Karaoke station in Currie Street.

A dazzling walk-through bauble will light up on Puke Ariki Landing from 7 December so bring your selfie-sticks, strike a pose, and share with flair.

"We’re putting out the Puke Ariki Landing lights for Father Christmas this year, so he won’t need Rudolf to guide his final approach. As well as the giant bauble, we have lights under the trees and around the Huatoki on Puke Ariki Landing," said NPDC Community Partnerships Lead Callum Williamson.

"This year promises to be a true Taranaki Christmas cracker in our city centre so gather up the kids and head into the city for some festive atmosphere while you’re shopping or dining out." Caption: Santa enjoys a rest on the Coastal Walkway.