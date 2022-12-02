'Government paper pushes case to extend fibre further into rural New Zealand'

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 11:03

Chorus has today welcomed the Government’s release of its "Lifting Connectivity in Aotearoa" paper, which sets out the high-level connectivity vision for New Zealand over the next decade.

Chorus Chief Executive JB Rousselot says rural households currently outside the UFB footprint should be encouraged by the Government paper released today.

"There's a growing demand for unconstrained, high-capacity broadband and a renewed case to take fibre further and reach many of the predominately rural homes and businesses not yet covered. It is heartening that the Government not only recognises this demand but now has identified some key principles to support the further rollout of fibre."

The Government’s paper highlights the need to take a long-term and comprehensive approach to supporting and enabling infrastructure provision and the need to provide enduring solutions that have the ability to meet future growth in demand for increased speed and capacity.

"We have seen enormous growth on our network in the past few years, with average usage over 500GB per month and 15% of users now using over a terabyte. If New Zealand is to meet the Government’s stated goal of New Zealand being in the top 20% of OECD nations in respect to international connectivity measures, then we’ll need to ensure we’re growing our fibre footprint so that rural users aren’t left behind.

"Fibre has an important role in rural connectivity not just where it enables fibre to the home, but in terms of supporting higher speeds on other rural technologies like wireless and mobile connectivity."

The Government paper follows a recent NZIER report on rural connectivity that highlighted the potential for rural households and businesses to see benefits totalling $16.5 billion over the next ten years if they had access to the same digital connectivity as those within urban areas.

The report, Rural Connectivity: Economic Benefits of closing the rural digital divide, introduces the concept of 'digital parity' and calculates the economic benefits that flow from rural households and businesses having parity with urban.

Rural households were estimated to benefit by about $6,500 per year due to better access to broader employment opportunities and the ability to use telehealth services alongside easier online transactions with government agencies and banks.

Later this month, Chorus will complete its work on the Ultra Fast Broadband programme, meaning 87% of New Zealanders will have access to fibre.

"It has been a remarkable effort to get to 87% but it is not job done. The 13% left - 650,000 New Zealanders - includes many homes and businesses on the outskirts of our towns and cities - who deserve digital parity. They cannot be left behind."

In the paper the Government also says in considering the support of connectivity projects, it will favour proposals that are environmentally-friendly and increase the ability to work and access services remotely or from home. Research commissioned by Chorus, Enable, Tuatahi First Fibre and Northpower last year showed that the emissions profile of fibre stays consistent as speeds increase, while the emissions for alternative technologies increase with speed.