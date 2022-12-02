Stirling Point vandalism repairs - Invercargill City Council

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 11:36

The Stirling Point viewing platform in Bluff will be closed for repairs on December 5, after it has been the continued target of vandalism.

Part of the platform was blocked off in early October after the glass panels that partially surround it were smashed.

Replacement panelling has now arrived and the entire platform will be closed for the day on December 5 while it is installed.

Group Manager Infrastructure Erin Moogan said the glass had been intentionally damaged on three separate occasions.

Because the glass is toughening, it would need to be struck with something like a hammer in order to shatter it, she said.

The most recent incident occurred in the first weekend of October when scaffolding installed at the site to repair the glass was tampered with and an attempt had been made to push it over the edge into the tide, Moogan said.

"It’s a real shame the platform has been the target of this continued vandalism. I’m pleased that it will soon be fixed for everyone to enjoy once again and we are hopeful it doesn’t happen again."

Bluff Community Board Chair Ray Fife said he was disappointed the iconic sign had been targeted.

"I can’t understand these mindless acts of vandalism, especially something as beautiful as Stirling Point."

It would also be disappointing for people who were visiting Bluff, he said.

"I know there will be people travelling here who want to get photos with our iconic sign. That experience has now been marred."

The damaged glass panelling had been gated off but visitors could still get to the signpost for photo opportunities, Moogan said.

The cost of repairs was expected to be between $80,000 and $100,000, and would be completed within the day, she said.

Moogan and Fife encouraged anyone with any information on the vandalism to go to the Bluff Police Station.