He Waka Tuia hosting companion exhibition to South Sea Spray

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 13:26

Invercargill is set be a lot more colourful as the South Sea Spray Festival kicks off in the city for the first time.

From December 4, 22 of New Zealand’s best mural and street artists will have their own dedicated wall space in areas throughout Invercargill where they will be able to make their mark.

He Waka Tuia will hosting be a companion exhibition that will showcase more than 50 original art works from those taking part, which will also be available for purchase.

Manager Sarah Brown said she was proud He Waka Tuia could be part of such a renowned festival.

It was exciting to have more colour throughout the city - on the walls of He Waka Tuia as well as in city spaces, she said.

"This festival is a great way of beautifying the city and bringing in more art. There are great mural examples in places like Christchurch and Melbourne, and now Invercargill will get some to brighten up the city."

A South Sea Spray trail map will be available at He Waka Tuia so people can tour the city’s latest art additions.

"The trail will be a great activity to take part in over the Christmas and New Year period when people are taking time out with their families."

The festival began in 2018 by Southland street artist Danny Owen, also know known as Deow, who painted one of New Zealand’s tallest murals on the south wall of the Kelvin Hotel, unveiled in 2019.

So far, street artists in the festival have brightened up Riverton in 2018 and Bluff in 2021.

Artists such as Flox, Dcypher and Dream Girl Art Collective are taking part in this year’s festival.

Owen said the requirements for an art space was that it needed to be a clean, flat surface that had 100% public access, such as carpark walls and sides of buildings. Ahead of this year’s festival, he scouted areas in town, then approached building owners to ask permission to paint them, he said.

"The murals are always so good. We’ve never been asked to paint over one."

Brown said to mark the end of the festival, He Waka Tuia would be open longer on December 10 so members of the public could vote for their favourite mural for the People’s Choice Award.

Budding street artists can also come in and try their hand at creating their own works of art on a dedicated wall at He Waka Tuia with paint pens.

"It’s alive street art that will continue to evolve as people add to it."

She was looking forward to seeing the community get behind this year’s festival by exploring the new murals, joining in on the planned activities and visiting the exhibition.

"I’m really excited about this festival. I’ve seen what it has achieved in Bluff and Riverton, and I can’t wait to see what will happen here."

The South Sea Spray festival runs from December 5-12, and the companion exhibition at He Waka Tuia will run from December 6 until January 22, 2023.

More information on the festival and exhibition can be found at www.hewakatuia.nz/exhibitions