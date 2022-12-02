Muka Tangata WDC responds to launch of Rautaki mo te Tauikura

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 14:58

Muka Tangata looks forward to playing its part in implementing Rautaki mo te Tauikura, an action plan to support the continued growth of MÄori businesses and jobs in the food and fibre sector.

The plan reflects the role of the Workforce Development Council for People, Food and Fibre to work with MÄori food and fibre industry leaders to ensure that the vocational education sector can better respond to MÄori aspirations.

"MÄori make up a growing share of Aotearoa New Zealand’s workforce. This provides the impetus to act now, to inform ourselves about what this looks like for MÄori, iwi, hapÅ«, Äkonga and their whÄnau, and to work with them to design the future of vocational education in Aotearoa to benefit them and the food and fibre sector." Chief Executive Jeremy Baker said.

"Our industry specific workforce development plans will provide the evidence base around the current and future needs of the workforce and support advice to Government about the changes and actions needed within the vocational education system to meet these challenges head on.

"The Government’s action plan includes initiatives that we will be able to utilise to support our wider work programme," Jeremy said.