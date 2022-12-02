A Kapiti summer is a summer done right - Kapiti Coast District Council

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 11:12

KÄpiti Coast District Council is in full preparation-mode with an expected swell of approximately 35,000 visitors over summer.

KÄpiti Coast Mayor Janet Holborow says that district’s 500 hectares of parks and sports grounds, 100 kilometres of walkways, cycleways, and horse-riding paths, and 40 kilometres of coastline dotted with beautiful beaches and incredible views make it easy to do summer right here.

"It’s a time when people can make the most of our council facilities and events. Our district comes to life with both locals and visitors making the most of our beaches, pools, playgrounds, libraries, and the multitude of events we run and support," says Mayor Holborow.

"Our Summer Done Right campaign focuses on ways in which people can visit, explore, experience, and be safe while enjoying a KÄpiti summer.

"This includes exploring our 50 playgrounds for hours of free family fun, where throughout January we’ll have multiple Find Your Play activities, free scavenger hunts and pop up play equipment.

"The Waikanae Pool, and Åtaki and Marine Garden splash pads are open for summer, making great additions to the Coastlands Aquatics Centre in Paraparaumu and Åtaki Pool. The pools will come alive with inflatables, games, and pool parties planned for the holidays, starting with a Children’s Christmas Party at the Waikanae Pool on 18 December.

"If a river or the beach is more your thing, then there are a variety of swim spots to enjoy. Just be sure to check www.lawa.org.nz for the latest water quality information before you dive in. Our rivers can be susceptible to toxic algae, which is particularly harmful to dogs. Unfortunately, they love the smell and taste of it so please don’t let them scavenge or eat anything from the river’s edge.

"Our great network of cycling, walking and horse-riding tracks and trails are safe and accessible for all ages and fitness levels. With over 100 kilometres of different trails, the options are endless and provide a fantastic way to enjoy our scenery, boost your mental and physical wellbeing, and reduce emissions. Enjoy a coffee or lunch at one of our many local cafes along the way.

"Council’s libraries have a bumper summer full of reading programmes and fun activities for tamariki, or simply pop in to top up your holiday reading. There’s also a range of events we’re running or supporting such as the KÄpiti Food Fair, Åtaki Kite Festival, Heritage Weekend, Movies in the Park, XTERRA trail run and KÄpiti Women’s Triathlon.

"The summer holidays are not only great for our community’s wellbeing, it’s a boost for our economic wellbeing too. We’ve benefitted from things such as people holidaying closer to home and an increase of 7 per cent of visitors from Wellington since the Transmission Gully motorway opened.

"Recent data shows our economy is now 10 per cent larger than it was just prior to the pandemic. Tourism spend has increased by 3.8 per cent (3.3 per cent in NZ), and total guest nights have increased by 3.2 per cent (compared to a national decrease of 6 per cent).

"However you choose to spend summer, please be careful, and consider others and the environment as you undertake your activities. Be sun smart and take care on the roads during this busy period. We’ll have staff out and about to inform those using our shared spaces on what some of our rules and regulations are to ensure everyone enjoying the KÄpiti summer does so safely.

"Check out www.kapitisummer.nz to see the many ways you can do summer right in our rohe."