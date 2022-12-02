Sign up for Aotearoa Bike Challenge and ride for glory - Kapiti Coast Council

Friday, 2 December, 2022 - 16:09

KÄpiti Coast District Council is encouraging workplaces, groups and individuals to get on their bikes and ride in the 2023 Aotearoa Bike Challenge.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge runs throughout February and sees organisations and people across New Zealand compete to see who can gain the most points, with points awarded for things such as days riding, encouraging new riders, and various challenges. There are leader boards for individuals, workplaces and groups.

Registration for the February 2023 challenge is open now and this year Council has partnered with organisers Love to Ride to create KÄpiti Coast specific leader boards.

Council Group Manager Place and Space Mike Mendonca says the bike challenge is a fun and free way to get people biking. And with the KÄpiti Coast’s network of cycle trails there are plenty of safe ways to get riding.

"We’re calling on KÄpiti workplaces, groups and individuals to sign up now and get ready to ride in February," Mr Mendonca says.

"Cycling is great for physical and mental wellbeing and there are proven benefits for things like workplace productivity and staff retention, not to mention the positive environmental impact that comes from leaving the car at home, even for short journeys.

"A little bit of friendly rivalry is always fun too and a great way to spice things up. We’d love to see some of our KÄpiti Coast businesses get involved and challenge each other for glory."

The challenge is open to anyone, whether experienced, new, or returning cyclists.

"One aim of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge is to encourage new riders to experience the joy of riding a bike outdoors and the buzz that comes with combining transport and exercise.

"Any ride of over 10 minutes can be logged to your account, so even short rides can get you points. With transport the biggest contributor to carbon emissions on the KÄpiti Coast (57 percent of gross emissions) the more of us who think twice about using the car for short journeys, the better."

Once registered, rides of 10 minutes or more can be logged during February. There are categories for organisations of different sizes and prizes to be won.

Registering for the Aotearoa Bike Challenge is free and easy - simply visit lovetoride.net/kapiticoast and follow the steps there. Register before Christmas Day to go in the draw to win an e-bike worth $4000.