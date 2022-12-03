EIT Maori student finds home at Te Whatukura

Saturday, 3 December, 2022 - 10:27

Jessica Crawford-Pardoe (Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Rongowhakaata) moved between full MÄori immersion and English schools growing up, but she has found her home, and a deeper connection to te ao MÄori at Te Whatukura.

The 18-year-old graduated from Gisborne Girls’ High School last year and is now studying the NZ Diploma in Te Reo MÄori (Immersion) [Level 5] (Te PÅkairua Reo (Rumaki) [Kaupae 5]) at Te Whatukura at EIT | Te PÅ«kenga TairÄwhiti.

"It’s been really good being at EIT because we’re not just learning te reo, we are learning a lot about te ao MÄori and everything connected."

Having been surrounded by te ao MÄori her whole life, studying the language was only fitting. To have the opportunity to do it at EIT was a bonus, as she could stay with her whÄnau in Tolaga Bay, only a short commute to campus each day.

"Seeing our culture thrive is the biggest aspiration any possible MÄori could have. So, by studying this it helps with the revitalisation, and keeping our language alive for future generations ahead of me."

Her mum also teaches te reo MÄori to adults and has been a big motivator for her.

Jessica says her journey with te reo hasn’t been consistent.

"I’ve been around reo nearly my whole life, but I didn’t learn it as a kid. I started off at mainstream and it wasn’t until I was seven or so that I started my reo journey. Then from there I was at Kura Kaupapa and then back to mainstream at Gisborne Girls’ High School."

Having the time to learn consistently through full immersion has made a huge difference.

"Having come from a mainstream school, with only one hour of learning te reo MÄori to a whole day of learning it, it is definitely different."

She has enjoyed being able to learn from her tutors, as well as her peers, who are of different ages and backgrounds to her.

"It has been really cool especially coming from secondary school where you’re always with people that are the same age as you; never anyone younger or older.

"So, it’s been good getting to study with older generations because they’re wiser and bring more knowledge to our studying. That’s what I like about EIT."

She believes EIT offers a safe and supportive environment to learn.

"I recommend studying at EIT, if you are not ready to move out of home. And being close to whÄnau is always the best option. You will always find a connection through someone at EIT."

Angela Tibble, Programme Co-ordinator and Kaiwhakaako at Te Whatakura says: "Jessica has been a great asset to her Level 5 diploma class. Her youth, vitality, experience, confidence and quiet humility has meant she has been able to contribute to inspiring her class peers. The students develop a great sense of each other in our whare, and the intergeneration exchange of knowledge is a valued principle for shared growth, understanding and learning."