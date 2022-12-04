NZME supportive of online digital platforms paying for news content

Sunday, 4 December, 2022 - 10:12

NZME Limited (NZX: NZM, ASX: NZM) ("NZME") today confirmed it is supportive of the government’s plan to introduce legislation requiring global digital platforms, including Google and Meta (Facebook), to pay New Zealand news media to publish their news online.

NZME reached its own independent agreements with both Google and Facebook earlier this year. NZME will review the proposed legislation when available to determine the impact, if any, on its current agreements with both platforms.

Michael Boggs, NZME Chief Executive Officer says: "We were pleased to reach our own individual agreements with both platforms in 2022 as it provided us with certainty, and ensured the content we were already publishing generated a return as a result of republication on Google and Facebook.

"We are supportive of the government legislating as it ensures the future sustainability of our local news media and contributes to a healthy media ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our constructive engagement on the matter," he says.