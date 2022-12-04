Provide fast tracked permanent residency for Janak's parents - Migrant Workers Association

Sunday, 4 December, 2022 - 13:53

Migrant Workers Association offers deepest condolences to the wife and family of Janak Patel, who was murdered on 23 November 2022 at the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham, Auckland.

We have been in contact with Janak’s family to establish how they can be supported through this sudden tragedy and traumatic time in their lives.

Despite many in the community rallying around to support Janak’s family, his parents ability to remain in Aotearoa hang in the balance. Janak was the only son and support for his retired parents. His parents no longer have that safety net.

Heartfelt support from the wider community is overwhelming and apparent from the continuous tributes pouring in outside the Rose Cottage. We are working with key stakeholders to get fast tracked permanent residency for Janak’s parents.

People at work must be kept safe and no one should have to endure what Janak did. Therefore, we request the government to look at root causes of such heinous crimes and put measures in place to prevent violence and crime in the first place.