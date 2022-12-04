New Porirua cycleway part of climate change response - Porirua City Council

Sunday, 4 December, 2022 - 16:59

A new cycleway connecting schools, parks and public transport on Papakowhai Rd has been selected to receive $7.2 million Government funding as part of the Transport Choices initiative.

Transport Choices is about making changes to streets and the way people use them, to help people embrace cycling or walking as a means of travel - and the Government is investing $350 million in the programme across New Zealand, as part of its Climate Emergency Response Fund programme led by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Porirua City Council applied for a share of the programme’s funding and today Hon Michael Wood, Minister of Transport announced that Porirua City Council has been selected as one of the councils across the country to take part in the Transport Choices programme.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker was delighted to hear that Porirua City’s funding bid had been successful.

"If we want to reduce emissions we need to give people safe and easy ways of getting around the city, other than by jumping in the car.

"This is another step in that direction, as we focus on moving towards a more climate-resilient way of life, now and for our future generations.

"We thank the Government for their investment in Porirua and look forward to seeing the end result."

Waka Kotahi Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King, said she was pleased Porirua City Council had received funding.

"The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel.

"Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks, create walkable neighbourhoods, support healthy school travel, or make public transport easier to use.

"The aim is to open up streets to everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

Porirua City Council General Manager Infrastructure, Andrew Dalziel, said the cycleway project would connect key locations including Aotea College, Aotea Lagoon, Paremata School and the Paremata Railway Station. It would also form part of the national Te Araroa Trail.

In addition, the cycleway would tie in with a planned intersection upgrade for Papakowhai Road and Whitford Brown Avenue - a busy arterial route.

"Papakowhai Road is an important strategic link in Porirua City’s roading network, and the cycleway will be a valuable walking and cycling connection."

It is timely as Porirua City Council is developing an active transport plan for the city which seeks to create a safe, efficient and attractive alternative network to get around the city.

Transport Choices funding is currently indicative until Waka Kotahi works with Councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation.