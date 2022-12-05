New Open Polytechnic / Te Pukenga Te Reo Maori certificate 'provides foundational step' for akonga

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 08:34

Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga is now accepting enrolments into its new online Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1).

This programme has been created for Äkonga (learners) looking to upskill by learning introductory te reo MÄori at a foundational level through a te ao MÄori lens.

Delivered online so that Äkonga can study where and when it suits them, the programme has been embedded within a MÄori worldview, to include a holistic language approach to learning te reo MÄori. Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance education at tertiary level, has developed the certificate, after substantial engagement with stakeholders. According to Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga Academic Staff Member for Te Reo MÄori Cherie Toatoa, "there are opportunities for Äkonga to listen, speak, watch, read and write te reo MÄori at a foundational level within the programme."

"All language modes have been included to provide a rich experience for Äkonga as they embark on their te reo MÄori journey with us," Cherie says.

"This certificate was built as a foundation programme grounded in te ao MÄori. Emphasis is placed on the culture and worldview that is embedded within te reo MÄori, as well as grammar and technical knowledge at a foundational level. This certificate provides Äkonga with knowledge surrounding the language and its rooted relationship to te iwi MÄori, the indigenous people, the land and the spaces of Aotearoa New Zealand."

Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1) is NZQA accredited and made up of four 15 credit courses. General Manager of Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga business division, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the programme will open up opportunities for Äkonga across the motu to gain understanding and knowledge of te reo MÄori.

"Because the programme is online, and can be studied part-time, we are able to offer Äkonga the flexibility to engage in their learning at a time and place that suits them," says Dr Seelig. "The foundational understanding and awareness of te reo MÄori that Äkonga will gain will benefit not only them, but also their whÄnau and communities, and may also complement their current skills and knowledge in their area of employment."