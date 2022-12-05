New Open Polytechnic / Te Pukenga Te Reo Maori certificate 'provides foundational step' for akonga

|
[ login or create an account ]
Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga is now accepting enrolments into its new online Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1).
This programme has been created for Äkonga (learners) looking to upskill by learning introductory te reo MÄori at a foundational level through a te ao MÄori lens.
Delivered online so that Äkonga can study where and when it suits them, the programme has been embedded within a MÄori worldview, to include a holistic language approach to learning te reo MÄori. Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance education at tertiary level, has developed the certificate, after substantial engagement with stakeholders. According to Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga Academic Staff Member for Te Reo MÄori Cherie Toatoa, "there are opportunities for Äkonga to listen, speak, watch, read and write te reo MÄori at a foundational level within the programme."
"All language modes have been included to provide a rich experience for Äkonga as they embark on their te reo MÄori journey with us," Cherie says.
"This certificate was built as a foundation programme grounded in te ao MÄori. Emphasis is placed on the culture and worldview that is embedded within te reo MÄori, as well as grammar and technical knowledge at a foundational level. This certificate provides Äkonga with knowledge surrounding the language and its rooted relationship to te iwi MÄori, the indigenous people, the land and the spaces of Aotearoa New Zealand."
Te PÅkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1) is NZQA accredited and made up of four 15 credit courses. General Manager of Open Polytechnic/Te PÅ«kenga business division, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the programme will open up opportunities for Äkonga across the motu to gain understanding and knowledge of te reo MÄori.
"Because the programme is online, and can be studied part-time, we are able to offer Äkonga the flexibility to engage in their learning at a time and place that suits them," says Dr Seelig. "The foundational understanding and awareness of te reo MÄori that Äkonga will gain will benefit not only them, but also their whÄnau and communities, and may also complement their current skills and knowledge in their area of employment."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice