Akitio water restrictions

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:17

The annual scheduled summer increase in water restriction level in Ākitio was put in place on 1 December.

Ākitio has moved up to a total outdoor ban. This is done every summer specifically for Ākitio. The restriction will be reviewed periodically and relaxed at the earliest opportunity in the autumn.

