Public Water Meetings: Dannevirke

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:03

On 7 December, Council is holding two Public Water Meetings concerning the Dannevirke Water Supply. Both are being held at the Dannevirke Christian Fellowship Hub (the Hub).

The first meeting is from 1 - 3pm and another is being held from 7 - 9pm and is open to all to attend.

We all know that the Dannevirke water supply has had challenges, starting with a leak, the subsequent repairs of the dam followed by a dry summer, and of course, water restrictions put in place to conserve the water.

Council would like to inform the public of what the initial challenges were, what has gone on in support of a solution, where Council is at now and what the future looks like as we move towards summer.

The Mayor and key infrastructure staff will be in attendance talking about the various topics and there will, of course, be a Question and Answer session during each meeting.