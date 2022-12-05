Check out concept design for new Maclean Park skatepark

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:27

KÄpiti Coast District Council invites interested people to give their thoughts on the concept design for the refreshed skatepark in Maclean Park, Paraparaumu Beach.

Manager of Council’s Project Management Office Alison Law says the concept plans will be on display at Maclean Park from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday 10 December. The plans are also available for viewing and comment online over the summer holiday period.

"We are grateful to everyone who shared their ideas during our first round of engagement. Our expert skatepark designers have translated those ideas into an exciting plan which we’re pleased to be able to share for further comment," said Ms Law.

"We might not be able to include everything people want, but ideas that can’t be used now might be incorporated into other skatepark upgrades."

The next stage of the project involves taking comments on the concept design and creating a more detailed ‘developed design’. We’ll seek final community comment on the developed design in early 2023 via a community workshop with RICH Landscapes. Construction plans will be then drafted. We expect the new skatepark will open in late 2024.

Feedback from the first round of engagement included:

The most preferred features for the new skatepark were a flow bowl, a smaller bowl, and plaza-style street area. Catering for all skill levels and disciplines, as well as having the skatepark lit for use at night were ranked as the most important factors for the skatepark. The pyramid and rail, and the large bank and quarter pipe at the northern entrance were ranked as the most preferred existing features to retain. Lighting was ranked as the most important non-skating feature, followed closely by seating and shade.

The skatepark is being improved as part of a $2.3million upgrade of Maclean Park. Other improvements include building a new accessible toilet and shower block and carrying out earthworks to prepare a space for a future older persons’ recreation area and interactive water features.

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/haveyoursay to view the concept plans and have your say!