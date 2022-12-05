Bilateral forum reaffirms universities' close ties with Viet Nam

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 09:35

New Zealand’s eight universities have welcomed today’s Viet Nam-New Zealand Education Forum hosted at The University of Waikato as an opportunity to reaffirm and strengthen the sector’s longstanding relationships with Viet Nam.

Senior politicians and higher education leaders from Viet Nam are attending the forum, which follows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s recent visit to Viet Nam, where both governments reasserted their commitment to working together as strategic partners. This included renewing the countries’ Education Cooperation Arrangement.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao held its first in-person education fairs in Viet Nam since 2019. They attracted record attendances and showed students’ and parents’ high level of interest in considering New Zealand for study.

"Viet Nam is one of the top five countries from which our international students come," says Chris Whelan, Chief Executive of Universities New Zealand - Te PÅkai Tara. "We value these students’ attendance highly, as we do our universities’ relationships with their counterparts in Viet Nam. With our borders now fully open again for international students and other travellers, this forum is an opportunity to reinforce these close and important ties."

The forum will include a number of New Zealand universities signing memorandums of understanding with Viet Nam counterparts to increase cooperation.

Viet Nam’s delegation includes VÆ°Æ¡ng Äình Huá», Chairman of Viet Nam’s National Assembly; Nguyá» n Kim SÆ¡n, Minister of Education and Training; and Associate Professor Nguyá» n Danh Tháº£o, Vice-President of Viet Nam National University Ho Chi Minh City - University of Technology.

New Zealand’s former Governor-General and current Chancellor of The University of Waikato Sir Anand Satyanand will address the forum, along with Education New Zealand Chief Executive Grant McPherson and The University of Waikato’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, who will launch a New Zealand-Viet Nam Friendship Association at the forum.