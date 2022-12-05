More choice for people on the move - Napier City Council

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 10:58

Two new projects will transport Napier closer to a low emissions and climate resilient future.

In funding announced yesterday, Napier City Council will receive just under $2.7 million from the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Transport Choices Package for two proposed projects, a cycle lane conversion programme, and the Western Gateway - Tennyson Street CBD connection.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the projects represent another step towards safer, healthier alternatives to using vehicles to get around the city.

"Increasing opportunities to travel easily, efficiently and safely by bike can have such positive outcomes for the community and Napier in general."

Waka Kotahi Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King, says the Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel.

"The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

Designs for both projects will be further refined over the coming months. Cycle lane improvements will be made to sections of Lee Road, and Kennedy Road for the section adjacent to Anderson Park.

The Western Gateway project will create a dedicated, separated cycle lane from the Tennyson Street and Wellesley Road intersection through to Milton Road. It is likely to include cyclist only signals, cycle lane barriers and at least one roundabout.

This project complements the safer commuter connections that Council is trying to achieve through its Carlyle Street transportation project, funded by Waka Kotahi’s Streets for People programme.

All projects are due to be completed by 2024. Transport Choices funding is currently indicative until Waka Kotahi works with Councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation. Transport Choices is included within the government’s Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF).