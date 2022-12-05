Skip the student loan stress - applying early is best - StudyLink

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 11:35

StudyLink is urging students to complete their loan and allowance applications now, to be in the best position to have their finances sorted in time. StudyLink wants students to apply by December 16th.

This allows enough time for all the steps in the application process before students start their 2023 study.

"Summer is coming and the festive season is about to begin. So before you set off on holiday please apply for your loan and or allowance application" say Felicity Robinson, Manager of Centralised Services - StudyLink.

StudyLink typically receives around half of its annual allowance and loan applications between January and March each year.

"Every year some students leave it till the last minute, then it can become a really stressful time waiting for their application to be approved," says Felicity.

"We know our hold music has received rave reviews, but we’d rather not have students calling us because they left it too late".

Students can apply even if they haven’t decided where or what they will be studying.

They can update their application details or withdraw their application at any time. Apply now at studylink.govt.nz