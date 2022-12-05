Clutha District to benefit from $3.27 million better off funding - Council

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 12:43

Three projects in the Clutha District will receive $3.27 million in funding, after Clutha District Council’s application to Government's three waters better off support package was approved.

The funding will boost three key projects - the Bruce community pool and library complex in Milton, the streetscape upgrade in Balclutha and the Whitehaven Street Playground in Lawrence.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan says "It’s fantastic news for Clutha District. This funding will help these exciting projects come to fruition and support wellbeing in our community. These will also be drawcards for visitors."

The Bruce Community Pool and Library complex in Milton received a $1.9 million funding allocation. The $14 million facility is a collaboration between Clutha District Council and the Bruce Community Facilities Trust. Better off funding will be put toward construction costs.

"This facility will futureproof for forecast population growth in the area, replacing ageing facilities, and creating a destination facility for our community and visitors," Mayor Cadogan says.

The Balclutha streetscape improvement project will receive $1.3M in funding for landscaping and provision of carparking in the vicinity of the community-led Clutha Community Hub development which is currently under construction.

"The Clutha Community Hub will be a huge asset for the community, the streetscape work will make the area more attractive and provide facilities to complement the hub."

The Whitehaven St Playground redevelopment will also benefit from funding. This playground upgrade is a community-led initiative to improve the town’s destination playground. Better off funding of $70,000 will go towards the cost of play equipment and refurbishment of the playground.

"This is a fantastic community initiative, and this funding will go a long way to covering costs of the final stage of work to transform this playground into a destination playground which will be bright, modern, safe and accessible."