Taumarunui celebrates return to main trunk line - Ruapehu District Council

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 13:36

Taumarunui celebrated its return as a scheduled stop 'on the main trunk line' for the Northern Explorer on Sunday in style with a station-side party that attracted hundreds of people.

The station was packed with locals keen to welcome the return of the train to Taumarunui and enjoy the stalls, music, food, rail museum and other attractions on offer.

Mayor Weston Kirton said the number of people who came out to welcome the Northern Explorer stopping at Taumarunui highlighted the degree to which the township identifies with its rail heritage.

"Thanks to the generous support of KiwiRail Council was able to invite people to tell us why they would like to be on the first train stopping at Taumarunui under the new itinerary for the chance to ride the Northern Explorer between National Park and Taumarunui.

We had an overwhelming response to the contest with around 60 people of all ages enjoying a fantastic outing taking in the iconic Raurimu Spiral before being welcomed into Taumarunui by a cheering crowd.

It was amazing to see people at vantage points all along the track between National Park and Taumarunui waving and tooting as the train went by," he said

"People have been looking forward to this day for a long time which will be huge boost to the township and our visitor industry.

Visit Ruapehu has been working with Great Journeys NZ to develop a range of rail-based tourism packages designed to attract visitors to the region and entice them to spend longer.

Two new offerings are based around the Forgotten World rail cart adventures and we anticipate the range of Taumarunui based tourism packages to grow with all the other amazing experiences available from here.

Whether you want to cycle or walk the Timber Trail, fish or canoe on the Whakapapa or Whanganui Rivers, golf at Tarrangower, or access the nearby national parks Taumarunui provides the perfect gateway.

For information on Northern Explorer packages and other Ruapehu experiences call the i.SITE on 0800 647 483."