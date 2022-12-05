Horowhenua receives funding to increase cycle and walking paths

Monday, 5 December, 2022 - 12:23

Horowhenua District Council’s commitment to increasing walking and cycling paths in the district has been supported by a significant funding package from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Compelled by our Transport Choices package application, which outlines how we can develop a quality network of shared off-road paths to create a healthier Horowhenua, Waka Kotahi has allocated $2.88M of funding towards a $3.288M project so we can further develop our strategic cycle networks, create walkable neighbourhoods and safer, greener, and healthier school travel.

The project outlines 3.15km of paths to develop, targeting safe travel across railway lines to connect key walking and cycling routes in Levin, and building the foundation of a strategic cycling network.

The work is anticipated to be completed by July 2024. Once completed, Council intend to build upon this work with continued investment to make it easier and safer to walk and cycle across our district.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "There are a lot of advocates in Horowhenua for improved cycle ways in particular. Like them, we want better options for our residents and visitors to explore our beautiful district without the need for a vehicle. We’re growing three times faster than the rest of New Zealand, and we are excited by the challenges and opportunities this unprecedented growth presents. It’s a chance to create more resilient, connected and sustainable community infrastructure for everyone to enjoy."

"Choosing walking or cycling as your main form of transportation has significant benefits to your physical and mental health, the environment and in turn, the community. These benefits will enhance the lives of those living in Horowhenua today, and for generations to come."

As part of our Long Term Plan 2021-2041 community engagement, we received a lot of enthusiasm in developing more shared pathways to make it easier for residents and visitors to ditch the car and explore our district in more eco-friendly ways, especially with the rising costs of petrol and limited public transport options.

We agree, everyone deserves to be connected and enjoy equitable access to community infrastructure. We have been developing our cycling and walking strategy, and sought funding to achieve our goals with minimal impact to the ratepayer.

Levin in particular is well-placed to deliver a programme of works to improve walking and cycling opportunities. Being just over 4km in diameter and largely flat, the town is, in a spatial sense, well suited for active transport.

Horowhenua District Council has already begun improving our shared pathways, focusing initially on getting our tamariki safely to school. We have improved shared paths in Levin along Queen Street, Fairfield and Arapaepae Roads and we’re extending the shared path on Arapaepae Road to end at Meadowvale Drive. We've also worked on Palmer Road in Foxton Beach.

The Transport Choices package funding will be used to continue expanding this network of paths to help people embrace cycling or walking as a means of travel, and to create a transport system that’s sustainable for the next generation.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Manager Urban Mobility, Kathryn King says she is pleased Horowhenua District Council has received funding as part of the Transport Choices programme.

"The Transport Choices programme is supporting councils to give people more options in the way they travel. I’m pleased to say we received an outstanding response from councils around the country, embracing the opportunity to provide greater transport choices for their communities."

"Funding criteria specified projects that would deliver strategic cycling/micro mobility networks; create walkable neighbourhoods; support healthy school travel; or make public transport easier to use. The aim is to open up streets so everyone can get where they need to go safely in ways that are good for their health and the planet."

Transport Choices funding is currently indicative until Waka Kotahi works with councils to explore how projects can be progressed in line with Transport Choices timeframes. Funding allocations may be adjusted after this consultation.